ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $62.34 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.50 and a beta of 1.46. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $19.31.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.5%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 7,200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jones Trading raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Insider Transactions at ARMOUR Residential REIT

In related news, Director Robert C. Hain sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $123,403.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,010 shares in the company, valued at $18,240.60. This trade represents a 87.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 620.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 366.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) is a mortgage real estate investment trust that was formed in 2008 to acquire and manage a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The company’s investments are primarily agency-sponsored and agency-guaranteed RMBS issued by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, along with credit risk transfer securities and select non-agency residential and multifamily RMBS. By focusing on high-quality mortgage assets, ARMOUR Residential REIT seeks to generate stable income and preserve capital through diversified exposure to the U.S.

