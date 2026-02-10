Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Omnicell in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicell from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Omnicell Stock Down 1.5%

Omnicell stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. Omnicell has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 912.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Omnicell had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $313.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Omnicell has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 6,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $304,689.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,532.60. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth $25,625,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Omnicell by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 559,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 271,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,364,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,985,000 after purchasing an additional 197,462 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 38.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 653,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 181,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 145.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 163,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company’s offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell’s analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

