fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FUBO. Raymond James Financial started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

FUBO opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $525.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.04. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 5.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that fuboTV will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 170,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $434,211.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 561,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,641.40. This represents a 23.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 138,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $438,459.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,563,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,941,702.80. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 610,095 shares of company stock worth $1,818,811. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in fuboTV by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 522,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Inc is a sports-focused live TV streaming platform that provides subscribers with access to a broad range of televised sports, news and entertainment programming. The service offers tiered channel packages featuring major networks such as ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC and regional sports networks, along with bundled options for premium channels and international programming. A core element of fuboTV’s proposition is its cloud DVR functionality, which enables users to record live events and store them for later viewing.

In addition to its live television offerings, fuboTV has developed an in-house ad-supported streaming network—fubo Sports Network—that delivers original sports news, analysis and highlights.

