Alkermes (ALKS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Alkermes to post earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $380.4410 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 20, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Alkermes Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,118.20. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 61,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $2,115,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 103,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,430.08. The trade was a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,378. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes by 56.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 96.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 20.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Alkermes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.69.

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to address unmet needs in the central nervous system (CNS). The company applies its proprietary drug delivery technologies and therapeutic expertise to advance treatments for addiction, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and depression. Alkermes’ portfolio includes both commercial products and a pipeline of investigational therapies designed to improve patient outcomes and support long-term disease management.

Alkermes’ commercial franchise features several approved products.

