Ryder System (R) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.66 per share and revenue of $3.2092 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $216.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.15. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $125.54 and a twelve month high of $218.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at about $5,050,000. Sterling Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth approximately $4,090,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 0.5% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 29,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $196.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

