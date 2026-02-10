Cognex (CGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $238.9210 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Cognex Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.11. Cognex has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Cognex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 74.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cognex by 12.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNX. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cognex and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company’s product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

Further Reading

