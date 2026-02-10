Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives C$9.28 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.28.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPB. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised Superior Plus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Securities upgraded Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, November 17th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPB

Superior Plus Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$7.38 on Friday. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$5.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.43 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.39.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$470.64 million for the quarter. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 1.80%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, Superior is a leader in the energy transition and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.