Analysts Set Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN) Price Target at $24.42

Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.4167.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Navan from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 price objective on Navan in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Navan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Navan in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “sell (d)” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Navan in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NAVN stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. Navan has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

In other Navan news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz bought 46,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $839,163.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,346,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,160,403.12. This trade represents a 0.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Eric Sindicich sold 9,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $129,577.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 310,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,303,724.04. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 5,644,482 shares of company stock valued at $86,979,947 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Navan in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navan in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Navan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Navan during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Navan during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000.

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

