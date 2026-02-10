Dutch Bros (BROS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect Dutch Bros to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $424.4430 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

NYSE:BROS opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.53. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BROS shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,678,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $93,062,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,254.48. This trade represents a 99.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 648,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $35,930,054.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,817 shares in the company, valued at $544,254.48. This represents a 98.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $189,800,291. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 557.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $75,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

