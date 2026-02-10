Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

DCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Ducommun from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ducommun from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Ducommun stock opened at $122.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.28. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $124.12.

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $185,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 65,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,879.34. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ducommun by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 4.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in Ducommun by 26.1% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 2,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 27.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,318,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

