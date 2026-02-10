ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Nomura upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.31%.The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ASE Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,183,000 after acquiring an additional 105,491 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,180,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,852,000 after purchasing an additional 549,025 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 496,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 224,267 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 3,929.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 24.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,643,000 after buying an additional 1,082,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. (NYSE: ASX), commonly referred to as ASE, is a Taiwan-based provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services. The company focuses on back-end semiconductor manufacturing and related services that prepare integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices for final use. Its core activities include advanced IC packaging, final testing, wafer probing, and related engineering and supply-chain support for semiconductor customers.

ASE offers a range of products and technical capabilities designed to meet increasingly complex packaging and system-in-package requirements.

