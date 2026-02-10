Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Buckle in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buckle in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of BKE opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.19. Buckle has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $61.69.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Buckle had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 44.42%. The business had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Buckle by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 15.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 13,189 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Buckle by 1,928.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Buckle in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Buckle

Buckle, Inc is a retailer specializing in casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. The company is known for its denim-focused collections, offering both private-label lines and curated brand-name merchandise. Its product assortment includes jeans, tops, outerwear, shoes and a variety of accessories such as belts, jewelry and handbags, all aimed at blending contemporary style with everyday comfort.

Founded in 1948 in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle began as a single clothing store and has since expanded into a nationwide chain.

