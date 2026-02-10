Crown (NYSE:CCK) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCK. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.86.

Get Crown alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown

Crown Stock Performance

CCK opened at $110.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.31. Crown has a 1 year low of $75.98 and a 1 year high of $115.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 5.97%.Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 29,024 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,047,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 411,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,213,380. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 19,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,995,549.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 96,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,782,877.82. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,754 shares of company stock worth $6,720,634. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the third quarter valued at about $43,417,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 73.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 30,488 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,472,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 194,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Crown

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.