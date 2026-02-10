West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to C$106.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC World Markets from C$96.00 to C$106.00 in a research note released on Saturday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$88.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$96.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$101.67.
View Our Latest Research Report on WFG
West Fraser Timber Trading Up 1.6%
West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported C($2.63) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 8.1184776 EPS for the current year.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber CoLtd is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy. West Fraser’s products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than West Fraser Timber
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.