West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to C$106.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC World Markets from C$96.00 to C$106.00 in a research note released on Saturday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$88.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$96.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$101.67.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of WFG opened at C$101.65 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$80.82 and a 12-month high of C$124.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$89.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$92.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported C($2.63) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 8.1184776 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber CoLtd is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy. West Fraser’s products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

