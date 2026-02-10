Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Trading Up 3.4% – What’s Next?

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.22 and last traded at $63.11. 75,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 93,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.01.

PRYMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Prysmian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Prysmian Trading Up 3.4%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30.

Prysmian Group is a leading global manufacturer of cables and systems for energy and telecoms, operating under the OTCMKTS ticker PRYMY. The company specializes in the design, production and distribution of high-technology cables that deliver power and data in a broad range of applications, from high-voltage subsea transmission to fiber-optic networks for telecommunications. Its core mission is to enable efficient energy transmission and advanced digital connectivity for utilities, industrial and infrastructure customers worldwide.

The group’s product portfolio spans power cables for high-voltage and extra-high-voltage transmission, medium- and low-voltage distribution cables, flexible industrial cables, and specialty cables for renewable energy installations.

