Head-To-Head Analysis: Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) vs. CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD)

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and CareCloud”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hims & Hers Health $1.48 billion 2.98 $126.04 million $0.54 35.80 CareCloud $110.84 million 0.87 $7.85 million $0.04 57.00

Volatility and Risk

Hims & Hers Health has higher revenue and earnings than CareCloud. Hims & Hers Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareCloud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Hims & Hers Health has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareCloud has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of CareCloud shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of CareCloud shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hims & Hers Health 6.05% 24.67% 9.37% CareCloud 9.80% 24.31% 17.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hims & Hers Health and CareCloud, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hims & Hers Health 4 9 3 1 2.06 CareCloud 0 2 1 0 2.33

Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus target price of $39.96, suggesting a potential upside of 106.73%. CareCloud has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 42.54%. Given Hims & Hers Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hims & Hers Health is more favorable than CareCloud.

Summary

Hims & Hers Health beats CareCloud on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc., a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services. Its technology-enabled business solutions comprise revenue cycle management services, healthcare claims clearinghouse, and medical coding and credentialing services; electronic health records, practice management software and related capabilities, patient experience management solutions, business intelligence and healthcare analytics platforms, and customized applications, interfaces, and various other technology solutions, as well as artificial intelligence, such as CareCloud cirrusAI, AI-powered clinical decision support, AI-powered virtual support assistant, AI-driven appeals, and CareCloud cirrusAI. In addition, the company provides chronic care management, remote patient monitoring, and telemedicine solutions; and professional and consulting services, workforce augmentation and on-demand staffing, and strategic advisory services. Further, it offers medical practice management services to medical practices comprising appropriate facilities, equipment, supplies, support services, nurses, and administrative support staff, as well as management, bill-paying, and financial advisory services. It serves physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other clinicians that render bills for their services. The company was formerly known as MTBC, Inc. and changed its name to CareCloud, Inc. in March 2021. CareCloud, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

