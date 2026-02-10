NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.7740. 50,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 46,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Real Estate Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.5%

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 175.70 and a current ratio of 175.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $261.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, Director Brian Mitts sold 11,904 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $172,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 200.2% in the third quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 75,918 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 29,291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 305,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 127.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by providing financing solutions across the capital structure for stabilized and transitional properties. Its investments include whole loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other structured credit products secured by multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality assets.

Since its initial public offering in March 2021, NexPoint Real Estate Finance has closed numerous transactions with borrowers nationwide, including both institutional sponsors and privately held owners.

Further Reading

