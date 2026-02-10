Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Shares Up 28.5% – Still a Buy?

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 28.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.8976 and last traded at $0.8350. Approximately 5,993,436 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 867% from the average daily volume of 619,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SLRX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Salarius Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.33.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($33.60) by $31.79.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small?molecule therapeutics that target epigenetic and post?translational modification pathways in cancer. The company’s lead candidate, seclidemstat (SP?2577), is designed to inhibit lysine?specific demethylase 1 (LSD1) and modulate the tumor microenvironment, with a primary focus on treating Ewing sarcoma, a rare and aggressive bone and soft tissue cancer affecting children and young adults.

