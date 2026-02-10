Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Trading Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.51. 300,289 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 269,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $213.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.05). Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 254.25% and a negative return on equity of 61.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 50.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 99,865 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 78,854 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 279,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,216 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Massar Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Leveraging its proprietary EnCore lipid nanoparticle delivery platform, the company aims to silence disease-causing genes in the liver and other tissues. Silence’s technology is designed to enhance targeted delivery of small interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules, with the goal of achieving durable therapeutic effects and improved safety profiles compared with traditional drug modalities.

The company’s lead product candidates include SLN360, an siRNA therapeutic designed to reduce lipoprotein(a) levels for cardiovascular risk reduction, and SLN124, aimed at treating hereditary hemochromatosis and beta-thalassemia by modulating iron metabolism.

