Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Down 8.9% – Here’s What Happened

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.6827 and last traded at $0.6921. 601,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 730,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7601.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $225.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.19.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $915.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.56 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions is a leading sales and marketing agency that provides outsourced solutions to consumer packaged goods companies. The firm’s offerings include field sales execution, retail merchandising, in-store and shopper marketing, e-commerce activation and data-driven analytics. By deploying dedicated sales teams alongside proprietary technology, Advantage Solutions helps brands optimize shelf placement, ensure compliance with promotional programs and strengthen consumer engagement.

The company’s service portfolio spans field sales and marketing, retail execution, brand ambassador programs, digital and experiential promotions, and shopper insights.

