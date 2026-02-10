Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Trading Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Free Report) was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.66. Approximately 175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Kobe Steel Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27.

About Kobe Steel

Kobe Steel, Ltd., commonly known by its brand name KOBELCO, is a diversified Japanese industrial company headquartered in Kobe, Hy?go Prefecture. Established in 1905, the firm has grown from a regional ironworks into one of Japan’s leading integrated steel producers. Kobe Steel’s core operations encompass the production of a wide range of steel products, including high-tensile and stainless steel, steel plates, bars, and wire rods. Beyond steelmaking, the company has also built expertise in nonferrous metals, welding materials, and advanced manufacturing technologies.

In its nonferrous segment, Kobe Steel manufactures aluminum and copper products used in automotive, aerospace, and electrical applications.

