abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.9170. Approximately 130,562 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 124,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84.
abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.8%. This is an increase from abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
About abrdn Life Sciences Investors
abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE: HQL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks capital appreciation through investment in the life sciences sector. Established in 1994, the trust focuses on equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics and related fields. Its closed-end structure allows portfolio managers to maintain a stable pool of capital, pursue long-term investment strategies and employ leverage when deemed appropriate.
The fund’s portfolio spans both public and private companies, with an emphasis on businesses driving innovation in drug development, gene therapy, precision medicine and healthcare technology.
