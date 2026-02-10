abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.9170. Approximately 130,562 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 124,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Trading Up 0.1%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.8%. This is an increase from abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Life Sciences Investors

About abrdn Life Sciences Investors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 794,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 24,481 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 423,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 47,071 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 42,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 215,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 72,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE: HQL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks capital appreciation through investment in the life sciences sector. Established in 1994, the trust focuses on equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics and related fields. Its closed-end structure allows portfolio managers to maintain a stable pool of capital, pursue long-term investment strategies and employ leverage when deemed appropriate.

The fund’s portfolio spans both public and private companies, with an emphasis on businesses driving innovation in drug development, gene therapy, precision medicine and healthcare technology.

