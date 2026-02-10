Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Shares Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.95 and last traded at C$5.95. 64,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 62,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.88.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of C$590.77 million, a PE ratio of -148.75, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of -0.02.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$122.63 million during the quarter. Knight Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.1009486 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company’s principal business activity is focused on developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing innovative pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and select international markets. Knight finances other life sciences companies across the globe in order to generate interest income, strengthen relationships in the life sciences industry, and to secure product distribution rights.

