Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.65 and last traded at $33.53. 32,102,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 37,141,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Several research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Northland Securities set a $63.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $38.00 target price on Super Micro Computer and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.01.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

