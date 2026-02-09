Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Trading Down 10% – Here’s Why

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.7651. 63,410,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 98,552,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8502.

DVLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Datavault AI from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative return on equity of 100.90% and a negative net margin of 1,394.07%. Research analysts forecast that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Datavault AI news, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 10,674,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $9,393,838.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 219,056,954 shares in the company, valued at $192,770,119.52. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Marc Howitt sold 19,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $32,039.28. Following the sale, the director owned 311,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,411.67. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 31,221,535 shares of company stock valued at $32,475,682 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datavault AI during the third quarter valued at $3,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Datavault AI during the third quarter worth about $416,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Datavault AI in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

