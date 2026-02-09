Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Trading Up 4% – What’s Next?

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.13. Approximately 883,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,431,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

Destiny Tech100 Trading Up 4.0%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destiny Tech100

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Destiny Tech100 by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 5,434.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

