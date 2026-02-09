Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) Stock Price Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $128.09 and last traded at $129.02. 26,334,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 41,304,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.18.

Kroger plans to hire ex-Walmart executive Greg Foran as CEO; while this strengthens a competitor's leadership, it doesn't immediately change Walmart's fundamentals. Investors may watch for strategic moves Kroger makes under his tenure. Negative Sentiment: Macro risk: commentary on the bond market and a possible shift in Fed leadership has steepened the yield curve — higher rates and volatility are headwinds for high-multiple stocks like WMT (P/E ~45), increasing short-term downside risk.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, December 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.94.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,374,843.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 879,815 shares in the company, valued at $92,160,621.25. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $746,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,535,221.85. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,196 shares of company stock worth $26,957,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

