Knorr-Bremse (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Knorr-Bremse – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.6750 and last traded at $31.6750, with a volume of 3252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KNRRY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Knorr-Bremse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. DZ Bank lowered Knorr-Bremse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Knorr-Bremse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Knorr-Bremse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Knorr-Bremse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Performance

Knorr-Bremse Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89.

Knorr-Bremse AG is a Munich-based engineering company that specializes in braking systems and other critical subsystems for rail and commercial vehicles. Founded in 1905 by Georg Knorr, the firm has grown into a global leader in rail technology and commercial vehicle solutions. Its expertise spans safety-related systems designed to optimize performance, energy efficiency, and passenger comfort across a broad range of transport applications.

The company’s operations are organized into two primary business segments: Railway Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems.

