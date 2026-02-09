Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.66 and last traded at C$11.60, with a volume of 336072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Headwater Exploration from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.42.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$178.70 million for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 35.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.6296296 earnings per share for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Inc is an oil and gas exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas onshore in McCully Field, New Brunswick and Marten Hills, Alberta. The firm generates substantial revenue from the sale of commodities which include crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

