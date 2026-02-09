Procter & Gamble (PG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG):

1/27/2026 – Procter & Gamble was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

1/23/2026 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $161.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $158.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at Dbs Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/23/2026 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $155.00 to $157.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $157.00.

1/16/2026 – Procter & Gamble was given a new $155.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/16/2026 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $172.00 to $164.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $176.00 to $161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Procter & Gamble had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

1/8/2026 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $168.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Procter & Gamble is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Procter & Gamble had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Procter & Gamble had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/18/2025 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $157.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $179.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $156.00.

12/15/2025 – Procter & Gamble had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. This represents a 34.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,218. This represents a 54.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

