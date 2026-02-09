Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $155.86 and last traded at $155.6970, with a volume of 614768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.47.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.08. The company has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.