iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.14 and last traded at $73.17, with a volume of 99971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.52.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $59,097,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 3,397.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 789,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,181,000 after acquiring an additional 767,229 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 121.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 358,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,658,000 after purchasing an additional 196,368 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $12,411,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $11,131,000.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

