Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.88 and last traded at $73.72, with a volume of 39539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 948.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth about $96,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of highly engineered motion and electronic controls solutions. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, the company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across mobile and industrial end markets, including agriculture, construction, material handling, oil and gas, and renewable energy. Established in 2018 through a carve-out of established hydraulic and electronic control businesses, Helios has rapidly built scale through strategic acquisitions, broadening its product portfolio and geographic reach.

The company’s Motion Technologies segment offers a comprehensive suite of hydraulic products, including gear pumps, piston pumps and motors, directional and proportional valves, cylinders, reservoirs, filtration systems and accumulators.

