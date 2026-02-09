ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.37 and last traded at $38.35, with a volume of 9084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.07.

ActivePassive International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ActivePassive International Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ActivePassive International Equity ETF stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.18% of ActivePassive International Equity ETF worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ActivePassive International Equity ETF Company Profile

The ActivePassive International Equity ETF (APIE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Classic ADR Composite index. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a core and explore investment strategy in pursuing international equity exposure. The strategy blends passive and active approach to optimize cost, tracking and potential return over its benchmark index. APIE was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

