Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Stock Price Down 12.3% – Here’s What Happened

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA)'s stock price fell 12.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.41 and last traded at C$5.50. 1,802,981 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,788,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares set a C$7.75 price objective on Vizsla Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vizsla Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.38.

Vizsla Silver Stock Down 12.4%

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The property contains quartz-carbonate veins with workings defining both steeply plunging and sub-horizontal ore shoots. Mineralization occurs as silver sulphides including argentite and acanthite, native gold, electrum and native silver associated with pyrite, minor galena, sphalerite and rare chalcopyrite.

