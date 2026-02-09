Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Shares Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.1190. Approximately 133,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,510,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLF. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $13.00 price target on shares of Herbalife and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Argus set a $15.00 target price on Herbalife in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Herbalife Trading Down 2.8%

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife

The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23.

In other news, Director Lynda Cloud bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 38,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,547.29. This trade represents a 77.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $167,938 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife during the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Optimize Financial Inc raised its holdings in Herbalife by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 61,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 4th quarter valued at $2,636,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) operates as a global multi-level marketing company specializing in weight-management, nutritional supplement, sports nutrition and personal care products. Its portfolio includes protein shakes, vitamins, energy and fitness supplements, hydration products and skin and hair care items, all formulated to support wellness, performance and healthy living. Products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities to ensure consistent quality and safety standards.

Founded in 1980 by Mark R.

