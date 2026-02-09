SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.83 and last traded at $38.82, with a volume of 62215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,444.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States. The Fund’s investment advisor is SSgA Funds Management, Inc

