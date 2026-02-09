Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for FedEx (FDX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for FedEx (NYSE: FDX):
- 2/5/2026 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $327.00 to $401.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2026 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $314.00 to $412.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2026 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $427.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/21/2026 – FedEx was given a new $271.00 price target on by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn.
- 1/21/2026 – FedEx was given a new $355.00 price target on by analysts at Wolfe Research.
- 1/21/2026 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $250.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2026 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $271.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2026 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/20/2026 – FedEx had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/17/2026 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/13/2026 – FedEx was given a new $280.00 price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2026 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $250.00 to $306.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2026 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $365.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – FedEx had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.
- 12/29/2025 – FedEx had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/23/2025 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $345.00 to $340.00.
- 12/22/2025 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.
- 12/22/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $255.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2025 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.
- 12/19/2025 – FedEx was given a new $328.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.
- 12/19/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $290.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2025 – FedEx had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..
- 12/19/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $285.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $315.00 to $326.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $310.00 to $327.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $295.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $235.00 to $285.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $294.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $301.00 to $317.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $322.00 to $328.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $260.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc from $275.00 to $288.00.
- 12/19/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $285.00 to $315.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $271.00 to $313.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2025 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “sector perform” rating.
- 12/17/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $276.00 to $322.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $297.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – FedEx had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/11/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $280.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $280.00 to $301.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.
FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.
