Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for FedEx (FDX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for FedEx (NYSE: FDX):

2/5/2026 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $327.00 to $401.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $314.00 to $412.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $427.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2026 – FedEx was given a new $271.00 price target on by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn.

1/21/2026 – FedEx was given a new $355.00 price target on by analysts at Wolfe Research.

1/21/2026 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $250.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $271.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2026 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/20/2026 – FedEx had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/17/2026 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/13/2026 – FedEx was given a new $280.00 price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $250.00 to $306.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $365.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2026 – FedEx had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

12/29/2025 – FedEx had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/23/2025 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $345.00 to $340.00.

12/22/2025 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

12/22/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $255.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

12/19/2025 – FedEx was given a new $328.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

12/19/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $290.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – FedEx had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..

12/19/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $285.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $315.00 to $326.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $310.00 to $327.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $295.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $235.00 to $285.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $294.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $301.00 to $317.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $322.00 to $328.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $260.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc from $275.00 to $288.00.

12/19/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $285.00 to $315.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $271.00 to $313.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “sector perform” rating.

12/17/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $276.00 to $322.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $297.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – FedEx had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/11/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $280.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $280.00 to $301.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

