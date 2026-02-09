Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.7240.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj is a Finland?based provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper. The company draws on centuries of forest industry experience and leverages sustainable practices to produce a wide array of products, including paperboard for consumer goods, specialty papers for printing and publishing, and pulp for industrial applications. Its portfolio also encompasses wood products such as cross-laminated timber, sawn timber and building components, designed to meet growing demand for environmentally friendly construction materials.

Formed through the 1998 merger of Swedish mining and forestry giant Stora and Finnish paper maker Enso, Stora Enso combines deep heritage with ongoing investments in innovation.

