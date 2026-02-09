Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.89 and last traded at $46.82, with a volume of 71411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.72.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $973.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 124.9% during the third quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

