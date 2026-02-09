FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.84 and last traded at $53.8640, with a volume of 11383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.8736.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.