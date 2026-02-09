FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.69 and last traded at $44.6990, with a volume of 12365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.6378.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $870.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 9.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 19.8% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 57.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 33,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 345.7% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 22,275 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

