Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.93 and last traded at $54.7010, with a volume of 708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.52.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional International Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,676.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,627,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241,330 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 76.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,843,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,455,000 after buying an additional 6,008,895 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 603.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,220,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,406,000 after buying an additional 1,904,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,129,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,989,000 after buying an additional 1,103,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,947,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,598 shares during the period.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

