Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $117.42 and last traded at $116.9140, with a volume of 332529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.82.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

