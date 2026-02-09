Omni Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $18.66 Thousand (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Omni Network token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni Network has a market cap of $13.24 million and approximately $18.66 thousand worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omni Network has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,040.28 or 0.99475236 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,165.96 or 0.99426752 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Omni Network Token Profile

Omni Network’s genesis date was April 17th, 2024. Omni Network’s total supply is 13,355,933 tokens. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 13,355,933.43 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 1.01455628 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $16,828.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

