FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.0245 and last traded at $52.27, with a volume of 25712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.9051.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Institutional Trading of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 38,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.