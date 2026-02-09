Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $13.98 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $279.38 million and $15.08 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $13.98 or 0.00020098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,492.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $524.12 or 0.00753553 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,986,206 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate BSV through the process of mining. Bitcoin SV has a current supply of 19,986,059.375. The last known price of Bitcoin SV is 14.39770388 USD and is up 3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 298 active market(s) with $13,201,094.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bsvblockchain.org/.”

