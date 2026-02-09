Taiko Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.99 Million (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Taiko has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. Taiko has a total market cap of $22.99 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Taiko coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Taiko alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,346.06 or 0.99703092 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Taiko

Taiko’s genesis date was June 5th, 2024. Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,753,652 coins. The Reddit community for Taiko is https://reddit.com/r/taiko_xyz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 191,753,515.72006163 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 0.12066904 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $2,034,210.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Taiko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Taiko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.