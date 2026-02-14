James Freeland Sells 1,355 Shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) VP James Freeland sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $62,113.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,204.08. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Digi International Stock Performance

DGII opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Digi International Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $48.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.45%.The business had revenue of $122.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Digi International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.590 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

Trending Headlines about Digi International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Digi International by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digi International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,322,000 after purchasing an additional 95,756 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Digi International in the second quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Digi International in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Digi International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results & guidance — Digi beat consensus on both revenue ($122.46M vs. ~$115.9M) and EPS (reported $0.56), and set Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.560–$0.590, supporting the growth story. MarketBeat: DGII earnings & guidance

Zacks downgrade — Zacks moved DGII from “hold” to “strong sell,” which can trigger near?term selling by followers of that research. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling — several officers and a director sold shares this week (VP/CIO James Freeland, VP David H. Sampsell, Director Satbir Khanuja), representing meaningful reductions in individual positions; aggregated insider liquidity can weigh on short?term sentiment even if routine for personal diversification. Freeland SEC filing Sampsell SEC filing Khanuja SEC filing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on Digi International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services designed to link devices to networks and applications securely. The company develops a broad range of networking hardware, including cellular and Ethernet routers, gateways, embedded modules and adaptors, as well as accessories and antennas. Digi’s solutions enable businesses to deploy remote monitoring, control and automation systems across diverse industries such as transportation, utilities, healthcare, retail and industrial manufacturing.

In addition to its physical devices, Digi offers cloud-based management software and professional services that simplify device configuration, monitoring and over-the-air updates.

