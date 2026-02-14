Grigorios Siokas Purchases 291,262 Shares of Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) Stock

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 291,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $119,417.42. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 8,473,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,086.62. This represents a 3.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cosmos Health alerts:

On Thursday, February 12th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 388,532 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,756.84.

On Friday, January 23rd, Grigorios Siokas acquired 90,325 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,162.50.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 353,321 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $176,660.50.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Grigorios Siokas bought 493,495 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $222,072.75.

On Monday, January 12th, Grigorios Siokas bought 113,185 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,592.50.

On Thursday, January 8th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 156,190 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $81,218.80.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 124,880 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $64,937.60.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 133,953 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $72,334.62.

On Friday, December 19th, Grigorios Siokas bought 88,314 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,273.86.

On Monday, December 15th, Grigorios Siokas bought 168,472 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $70,758.24.

Cosmos Health Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Cosmos Health stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cosmos Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 5.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cosmos Health ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. Cosmos Health had a negative return on equity of 33.19% and a negative net margin of 31.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cosmos Health Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cosmos Health in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cosmos Health currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Research Report on COSM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosmos Health

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cosmos Health stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) by 260.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,775 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.89% of Cosmos Health worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Cosmos Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names. The company serves wholesale distributors and other healthcare providers, such as clinics, government agencies, independent retail and specialty pharmacies and independent specialty distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.